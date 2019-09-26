Friday 17 April 2026

Chief executive of UK's Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult to retire

Biotechnology
26 September 2019
keith-thompson-large

The UK government-backed Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult) has announced that its chief executive, Keith Thompson, is to retire from April 2020.

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