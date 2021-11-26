Monday 12 January 2026

Chiesi wins Innovation Passport from UK MHRA for its Fabry treatment

Biotechnology
26 November 2021
chiesi_large_2021

The UK subsidiary of Italian family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici announced yesterday that pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX-102) was awarded Innovation Passport status by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on August 25, 2021.

The Innovation Passport is the mandated entry point to the MHRA’s new Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP), which aims to accelerate the time to market, facilitating patient access to medicines. The pathway allows early interactions with the MHRA and other stakeholders, including the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC).

To receive an Innovation Passport, PRX-102 met the following criteria: (1) the condition is life-threatening or seriously debilitating; (2) the program is intended for a rare disease or special population; and (3) the medicine has the potential to offer benefits to patients. The Innovation Passport designation is the first step in the ILAP process.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Two appointments at Chiesi Group
7 July 2023
Biotechnology
UK's NICE backs Elfabrio for Fabry disease
1 September 2023
Pharmaceutical
Chiesi and Oak Hill Bio ink deal to develop neonatal therapy OHB-607
9 January 2024
Biotechnology
Chiesi buys rights to novel antibodies targeting rare disease
23 May 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze