Sunday 11 January 2026

Children's study launched for AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine

Biotechnology
15 February 2021
vaccines_large-1-

The University of Oxford has launched a study to assess the responses in children and young adults to the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 coronavirus vaccine that it has developed alongside AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).

This trial will assess if children and young adults aged six to 17 years have a good immune response with ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, also known as COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

The study follows previous trials of the vaccine, which have shown that it is safe, produces strong immune system responses and has high efficacy in all adults, albeit with results that are not as impressive as some of the other COVID-19 jabs. The lack of data so far in older patients has led certain European countries not to approve the vaccine in those groups.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca could see increased global uptake after strong efficacy results, says analyst
12 February 2021
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca links up with IDT Biologika to increase COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing in Europe
10 February 2021
Biotechnology
Oxford scientists detail real-world impact of coronavirus vaccination
26 April 2021
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use by WHO
17 February 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze