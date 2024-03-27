China accounted for 41% of overall exclusive oncology deals in past five years

China has emerged as a major force in the research and development of innovative therapies. Against this backdrop, Chinese companies have entered significant partnerships in the oncology therapy area in the last five years.
Amongst all the therapy areas, exclusive oncology therapy area strategic alliance deals account for 41% of the overall deals, says pharma analytics company GlobalData.
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