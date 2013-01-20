China gains WHO designation for biological products center

China’s Institute for Biological Product Control (IBPC) of the National Institutes for Food and Drug Control (NIFDC) has been designated as World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center for Standardization and Evaluation of Biologicals on January 1, 2013, the State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) announced in a web posting last week.

It is the first WHO Collaborating Center for the standardization and evaluation of biological products located in a developing country, and it is the seventh in the world, the SFDA said.