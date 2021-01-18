Sunday 11 January 2026

China has a biotech bubble, but money continues to pour in

Biotechnology
18 January 2021
2019_vial_production_biotech_manufacturing_big

By Wang Fangqing

Investors will continue to chase after Chinese biotechs despite obvious bubbles, said speakers from several venture capitals and biotechs at China Biomed innovation and investment conference held online on January 12, reports The Pharma Letter’s correspondent Wang Fangqing.

“Estimated value for Chinese biotechs in 2020 hit record high, and an influx of investments caused a big bubble. We know that only real innovative biotechs can survive the bubble, but what I see is there are very few of them,” said Fang Min, a Shanghai-based managing director at Warburg Pincus.

