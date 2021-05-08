China NMPA conditional nod for pamiparib in ovarian cancer

The PARP inhibitor pamiparib has received conditional approval from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of patients with germline BRC (gBRCA) mutation-associated recurrent advanced ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who have been treated with two or more lines of chemotherapy, said the drug’s developer, Chinese biotech BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE).
The new drug application was previously granted priority review by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) in July 2020. BeiGene says it is preparing to launch pamiparib this month.
In August 2018, the NMPA approved AstraZeneca's (LSE: AZN) Lynparza (olaparib) for the maintenance treatment of recurrent platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer, making it the first targeted therapy approved for the indication in China.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze