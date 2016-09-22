China’s biotech Vcanbio launches US subsidiaries

Vcanbio Cell & Gene Engineering Corp (SSE: 600645), which claims to be China’s largest biotechnology company, has expanded its horizon by opening an office in the USA.
Vcanbio USA and Vcanbio Center for Translational Biotechnology (VCANBIO CTB) have hosted an opening ceremony to celebrate the launch of US operations as subsidiaries of the parent firm, a company focused on cell therapy and precision medicine, both located in Natick, Massachusetts.
“Expanding operations into the United States is a momentous occasion for Vcanbio, the largest Chinese biotechnology company and the first company to offer cord blood storage in China,” said Yong Wang, chairman of both the subsidiaries, adding: “Vcanbio USA focuses on investing in cell and immunotherapies, while Vcanbio Center for Translational Biotechnology functions as a service entity that fosters partnerships to advance promising new therapies. We are eager to begin building relationships and contributing to the robust biotech community in Massachusetts and the larger United States.”
