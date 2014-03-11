China Summit paves the way for Australian companies, says AusBiotech

Recognizing the leading role China will take globally in the future of life sciences, trade group AusBiotech recently presented the second Australia China Life Science Summit in Sydney and now continues to “pave the way” for Australian companies interested in opportunities in and with China.

The 2014 Summit focused on the issues and challenges of doing business in China and how to navigate the ever-changing, rapidly-developing and complex China market to build mutually-fruitful partnerships. Over two days, delegates gained expert insights, heard case studies and shared knowledge and experiences with other companies that are planning to or have already created linkages with China. There were a number of key outcomes from the event, which include: