Chinese biotechs dive into innovation mix

Once dubbed as me-too copycats and fast followers, Chinese biotechs are flocking to innovation mix, or combinatorial innovation, hoping to discover a novel therapy based on a mixture of existing resources, according to the consulting firm Clarivate Analytics.

“Through different combinations of existing targets and technologies, Chinese biotechs are speeding up the process to find a new therapy,” said Clarivate’s Beijing-based consultant Bao Shuxin at an online meeting held last week.