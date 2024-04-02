Chinese biotechs see cash again; late-stage assets most attractive

Much like in the West, biotechs in China also recently started to see cash again after a cold spell in the past two years. Promising, late-stage assets are most attractive to investors, especially Chinese state-owned venture capitals, said speakers at Bio China International Convention in Suzhou.

“Chinese yuan denominated funds, now the major investors in China, are usually owned by state-owned capitals. These investors are conservative, risk-wary and prefer stable assets,” said Kevin Chen, funding partner at Biotrack Capital, a US4/CNY dual currency fund based in Shanghai.