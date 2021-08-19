Chinese firms invest heavily in CAR-T cell therapy research

Research from industry analyst GlobalData shows that domestic drug developers in China are leading the way in CAR-T cell therapy trials, with 337 company-sponsored studies underway.
In addition, the country’s overall focus within oncology research is increasing rapidly, with China’s first approval for a treatment of this kind coming in June 2021.
Only the second country in Asia to grant approval for a CAR-T cell therapy, China’s medicines regulator granted approval to Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), from Gilead’s (Nasdaq: GILD) Chinese subsidiary, FosunKite.
