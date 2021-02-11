Monday 12 January 2026

Chinese immune checkpoint inhibitors can shake the US markets

Biotechnology
11 February 2021
globaldata

The recent deal between Coherus BioSciences (Nasdaq: CHRS) and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877) for Junshi’s PD-1 inhibitor named Tuoyi (toripalimab) is the fifth such deal between the US or European Union companies and Chinese PD-1/L1 developers.

With six checkpoint inhibitors originally developed in China and now partnered with the US/EU companies vying for approval in the US, this could lead to aggressive discounted prices and competitive pressure on the established checkpoint inhibitors, shaking up the US market in coming years, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Jessica McCormack, oncology and hematology analyst at GlobalData, comments: “When Chinese PD-1 inhibitors Tuoyi and Tyvyt (sintilimab) (from Innovent/Eli Lilly), launched in China they did so at considerably lower price points than rival PD-1 inhibitors, Keytruda and Opdivo. A similar cut in pricing in the US market could see new entries from China really starting to compete with the big names. Looking ahead, this strategy could be even more successful in more cost-conscious countries."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA approval of Coherus' Loqtorzi for NPC
30 October 2023
Biotechnology
Phase III success for Junshi's toripalimab
22 February 2023
Biotechnology
Junshi sets up JV with Rxilient for toripalimab in Southeast Asia
31 March 2023
Biotechnology
China approves tislelizumab in advanced squamous NSCLC
14 January 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze