Monday 12 January 2026

CHMP endorses review finding no link between viral vector in Zynteglo and blood cancer

Biotechnology
23 July 2021
The European Medicines Agency’s ’s human medicines committee, CHMP, has endorsed findings of a review which concluded that there is no evidence Zynteglo causes a blood cancer known as acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Zynteglo (autologous CD34+ cells encoding βA-T87Q-globin gene), a gene therapy for the blood disorder beta thalassaemia, uses a viral vector (or modified virus) to deliver a working gene into the patient’s blood cells.

In June 2019, The European Commission (EC) granted conditional marketing authorization for Zynteglo to the drug’s developer, USA-based bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE).

