Chugai aims to offer Actemra for COVID-19 in Japan

Chugai Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4519) has announced results from the Phase III J-COVACTA study of Actemra (tocilizumab) as a treatment for coronavirus patients with pneumonia.

The data show that after four weeks, 72.9% of people in the single-arm study could be discharged from the hospital.

81.3% improved in at least one category on the 7-Category Ordinal scale, the primary endpoint of the study.