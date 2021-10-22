Chugai constructing new Bio API plant for early clinical trials

Japanese drug major Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) today announced its decision to construct a new manufacturing building (UK4), in the Ukima Site (Kita-ku, Tokyo), for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) of biopharmaceuticals for early clinical trials.

UK4 specializes in the production of investigational drugs for early clinical trials. By expanding supply capacity and enhancing manufacturing speed and flexibility with a dedicated facility, Chugai, which is majority owned by Swiss giant Roche (ROG: SIX), aims to enable the earliest start of first in human clinical trials (FIH), which are the first stage in clinical development, for biopharmaceutical projects including antibodies and to rapidly achieve early PoC (Proof of Concept). UK4 will become an important foundation to support RED SHIFT, which is one of the key drivers in Chugai’s growth strategy “TOP I 2030.”

Chugai has not revealed the cost of the investment in the new plant but, back in 2015, the company announced plans to construct a new 37.2 billion yen ($310 million at then exchange rates) plant for manufacturing antibody APIs in Tokyo.