Chugai deal with Japanese govt on antibody cocktail for COVID-19

Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) has reached agreement with the Japanese government regarding the antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab (formerly known as REGN-COV2), which is being investigated as a potential treatment for COVID-19.
Under this accord, the Japanese government will secure the antibody cocktail for the year 2021 for domestic supply, if it is approved by the regulatory authority in Japan.
The antibody cocktail combining two virus-neutralizing antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, was developed by USA-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) for the potential treatment and prevention of COVID-19.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze