Chugai deal with Japanese govt on antibody cocktail for COVID-19

Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) has reached agreement with the Japanese government regarding the antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab (formerly known as REGN-COV2), which is being investigated as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Under this accord, the Japanese government will secure the antibody cocktail for the year 2021 for domestic supply, if it is approved by the regulatory authority in Japan.

The antibody cocktail combining two virus-neutralizing antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, was developed by USA-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) for the potential treatment and prevention of COVID-19.