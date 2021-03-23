Chugai gains Japanese nod for Polivy as lymphoma therapy

Japanese drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO 4519) has obtained approval from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for the anticancer agent Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin [genetical recombination]) intravenous infusion 30mg and 140mg [generic combination with bendamustine and rituximab (BR therapy) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
“I am very pleased that Polivy in combination with BR therapy now can be offered to patients as a new treatment option for R/R DLBCL, a disease with high unmet medical needs, in the hematologic cancer field following Rituxan and Gazyva,” said Chugai’s president and chief executive Dr Osamu Okuda. “We are preparing to bring this first-in-class anti-CD79b antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) to patients so that we may contribute to realize a better treatment,” he added.
Chugai’s majority owner Roche (ROG: SIX) received European Commission conditional approval for Polivy for people with previously treated aggressive lymphoma on January 21, 2020. In the USA, Polivy was approved in June 2019 in combination with bendamustine and another Roche drug, MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab) for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze