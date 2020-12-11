Sunday 11 January 2026

Chugai in-licenses antibody cocktail for COVID-19 from Roche

Biotechnology
11 December 2020
chugai_kamakura_large

Japanese drug major Chugai Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4519) has concluded a license agreement with its majority shareholder, Swiss giant Roche (ROG: SIX), for the development and commercialization in Japan for the antibody cocktail of casirivimab and imdevimab (formerly known as REGN-COV2) for COVID-19.

The antibody cocktail combining two virus neutralizing antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, was created by the USA’s Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) for the potential treatment and prevention of COVID-19. Roche and Regeneron are collaborating on developing and commercializing casirivimab and imdevimab. As part of the agreement, Regeneron will distribute the treatment in the USA, while Roche will be responsible for manufacturing and distribution outside the USA. Under the license agreement between Chugai and Roche, Chugai obtained development and exclusive commercialization rights in Japan for casirivimab and imdevimab.

The casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail is currently being studied globally in a Phase II/III clinical study for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 who require hospitalization, a Phase II/III clinical study for the treatment of non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19, and a Phase III clinical study for prevention of infection in COVID-19 household contacts. A Phase III open-label clinical study for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 who require hospitalization is also ongoing in the UK (the ‘RECOVERY’ trial).

