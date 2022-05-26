Chugai launches Vabysmo Intravitreal Injection in Japan

Japanese drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) announced that it launched anti VEGF/anti Ang-2 bispecific antibody Vabysmo Intravitreal Injection 120 g/mL (faricimab [genetical recombination]) for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration associated with subfoveal choroidal neovascularization and diabetic macular edema (DME).
Vabysmo had been approved by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) on March 28, and was listed on the national health insurance (NHI) reimbursement price list on Wednesday. Age-related macular degeneration associated with subfoveal choroidal neovascularization is generally known as neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).
“We are very pleased to launch Vabysmo, the first bispecific antibody in the field of ophthalmology, where Chugai will make a full-scale entry for the first time. The two diseases for which Vabysmo is indicated carry the risk of significant vision loss or blindness, if not properly treated. In addition to providing information for healthcare professionals, we will focus on supporting patients and care givers through a disease awareness website and other tools, so that Vabysmo may contribute to ophthalmic treatment.” said Dr Osamu Okuda, president and chief executive of Chugai, which is majority owned by Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX).
