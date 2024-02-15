Citius seeks to get back on track with Lymphir resubmission

US biopharma Citius Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CTXR) has announced the resubmission of its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Lymphir (denileukin diftitox) for patients with relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) after at least one prior systemic therapy.

The resubmission follows ongoing discussions with the FDA resulting from a Complete Response Letter (CRL) received by the company in July of last year.