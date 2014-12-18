Claritas Genomics appoints Patrick Terry as chief commercial officer

Genetic diagnostic lab, Claritas Genomics, has appointed Patrick Terry as chief commercial officer.
He is chairman of Gray Group Ventures and a founder of Genomic Health (Nasdaq: GHDX) and has experience of guiding several biotech products through commercial development to clinical delivery.
He has co-founded and advised multiple life science ventures, and been part of securing more than $600 million in financing. After founding PXE International, Terry was a Principal with Scientia Advisors Inc. and co-founded the Personalized Medicine Coalition, European Personalized Medicine Association, and the International Genetic Alliance, He has held numerous national and international leadership positions and has published extensively in the fields of genetics, personalized medicine, and biomedical research.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products.
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
