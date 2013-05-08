Thursday 8 January 2026

Clinical success rates for new cancer drugs doubled from the mid-1990s to early-2000s, says Tufts CSDD

Biotechnology
8 May 2013

Clinical success rates for new cancer drugs doubled between the mid-1990s to the early 2000s, while the number of new cancer drugs entering clinical testing increased 50 percent during the same time, according to an analysis recently completed by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development.

Clinical success rates - which reflect the share of investigational new compounds entering clinical testing that eventually obtain marketing approval from the US Food and Drug Administration - rose from 9.9% in the mid-1990s to 19.8% in the early-2000s, the study found. The clinical success rate for new cancer drugs entering clinical testing over the entire study period was 13%.

"That success rates increased during the 12 years we examined suggests, while drug development remains highly complex, drug companies are making headway in improving the development process," said Joseph DiMasi, Tufts CSDD director of economic analysis, who served as principal investigator on the study. He added: "Lower transition rates between Phase I and Phase II studies, and between Phase II and Phase III studies, suggest that early termination of less promising candidates early on helps improve later transition rates."

Mr DiMasi said a similar study he previously conducted found that, for the top 50 drug companies, clinical approval success rates for self-originated compounds across all therapeutic areas that entered clinical study during the same period ranged from 14% to 18%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze