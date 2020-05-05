Clinical tests imminent for Junshi's COVID-19 antibody

A new collaboration between Shanghai’s Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) will seek to develop novel antibodies to treat and prevent COVID-19.

Junshi has been engaged in an R&D effort in this area since the start of the year, which has resulted in multiple neutralizing antibodies being engineered.

The lead asset, JS016, is now poised to enter clinical testing, in the coming months. The antibody is specific to the SARS-CoV-2 surface spike protein receptor, and can block binding to the host cell.