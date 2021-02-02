Monday 12 January 2026

Clover advances with Dynavax on COVID-19 vaccine and drops GSK partnership

Biotechnology
2 February 2021
dynavax_big

China’s Clover Biopharmaceuticals is to begin a global Phase II/III trial of its protein-based S-Trimer COVID-19 vaccine candidate adjuvanted with US firm Dynavax Technologies' (Nasdaq: DVAX) CpG 1018 plus alum.

The study will start in the first half of this year, with an interim analysis for vaccine efficacy potentially in the middle of 2021.

"Given the encouraging results of our adjuvanted s-trimer COVID-19 vaccine candidate to-date, we are enthusiastic about progressing to a global Phase II/III efficacy study utilizing Dynavax’s advanced adjuvant CpG 1018 plus alum"The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) will continue to support the development of Clover’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate and will fund the development, including the Phase II/III trial, through licensure.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
CEPI extends COVID-19 vaccine deal with Clover Biopharma
3 November 2020
Biotechnology
Valneva and Dynavax ink deal for COVID-19 vaccine; UK govt contract
14 September 2020
Biotechnology
Lilly, GSK and Vir join forces to trial bamlanivimab and VIR-7831 for COVID-19
28 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
GSK shares slide as sales stagnate
3 February 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze