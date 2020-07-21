CNS milestone with glioblastoma drug shown to cross blood brain barrier

Houston, USA-based CNS Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CNSP) has lined up both American and European manufacturers for berubicin, its lead drug candidate for the treatment of glioma brain tumors.

USA-based Pharmaceutics International and Italian BSP Pharmaceuticals have been brought in as part of a dual-track drug product manufacturing strategy in order to mitigate both COVID-19 related risks, as well as to diversify its supply chain and reduce the risk that inefficiencies could impact the company's clinical timeline.

Upcoming trials