Thursday 8 January 2026

Cobra Biologics appoints Daniel Smith as CSO

Biotechnology
7 May 2014
cobra

Cobra Biologics is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Smith as Chief Scientific Officer with the responsibility of enhancing Cobra’s DNA, virus, microbial and mammalian proteins research and development platforms.

Dr Smith has spent the last four years with the bioProcessUK team at the HealthTech & Medicines Knowledge Transfer Network (KTN), driving the innovation agenda for biologics bioprocessing in the UK as a Knowledge Transfer Manager. He successfully delivered a number of projects enhancing industrial and academic collaboration as well as innovation in bioprocessing as a Senior Technologist. The experience he has gained at the KTN has enabled him to build an extensive academic and industrial network, including key R&D innovators and opinion leaders.

Prior to work at the KTN, Dr Smith gained his industrial experience at Cobra in a variety of roles progressing from Senior Scientist  to Commercial Scientific Development Manager, responsible for developing  the strategy for customer’s projects, alongside maintaining scientific oversight of Cobra’s R&D projects.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze