CODA Biotherapeutics names Susan Catalano as CSO

California, USA-based clinical-stage biotech CODA Biotherapeutics, which is focussed on neurological disorders, has appointed Susan Catalano as chief scientific officer.

Michael Narachi, president and chief executive of CODA, said: “We are thrilled to have Susan join CODA in this critical role at this pivotal time as we build out and progress our chemogenetic platform and development pipeline. With Susan’s depth and breadth of discovery, leadership prowess, and preclinical and clinical science experience, she will be instrumental in helping us fulfill our mission to develop revolutionary chemogenetic therapies for patients with intractable neurological disorders. We are very proud to have her on the CODA team.”

Dr Catalano brings more than two decades of experience leading discovery and development functions and clinical development projects for multiple therapies in central nervous system and oncology. She joins CODA from Cognition Therapeutics where she was a member of the board of directors, co-founder of the company, and architect of its discovery, preclinical, and clinical science. Under her leadership, the company progressed from an idea into a full Phase II clinical program in Alzheimer’s disease to an IPO last year. Previously she held scientific leadership positions at Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, and Roche Palo Alto.