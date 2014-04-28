Coherus Biosciences appoints Michael Fleming as Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy

US biopharmaceutical company Coherus Biosciences has announced the appointment of Michael Fleming as Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy.

Mr Fleming joins Coherus with more than 25 years of experience in strategic and operational leadership roles at preeminent biotech companies.

"Michael is a vital addition to the Coherus team at this time," said Denny Lanfear, president and chief executive of Coherus. "Our pipeline is now sufficiently advanced to begin evaluating our strategic options for commercialization. Michael's experience in building commercial operations and his knowledge of markets and health systems are of immediate importance. He will play a key role in defining strategies that effectively maximize the commercial potential of our products."