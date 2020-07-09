Sunday 11 January 2026

Combination therapies will drive near-doubling of Hodgkin's lymphoma market

Biotechnology
9 July 2020
marketreportbig

GlobalData expects the Hodgkin’s lymphoma market to grow from $1.2 billion in 2019 to $2.1 billion in 2029 across the eight major markets (8MM) at a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

The data and analytics provider’s latest report, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2029, states that growth will be driven by the anticipated label expansions of Takeda's (TYO: 4502) Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) and Opdivo (nivolumab), the increased uptake of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) monotherapy in the second and third-line treatment setting, and the emergence of novel therapies.

During the forecast period, the increased use of targeted immunotherapies and novel agents are expected to reduce the dependency on chemotherapies in most treatment settings. The report projects four novel agents to enter the market until 2029.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
NICE recommends Adcetris and chemo combo as frontline treatment for a rare type of lymphoma
9 July 2020
Biotechnology
EC expands label for Adcetris
14 May 2020
Biotechnology
Confirmation that Keytruda will not topple Adcetris in Hodgkin's lymphoma
3 March 2020
Biotechnology
Hodgkin's lymphoma market to suffer with Adcetris patent expiry, says analyst
19 August 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze