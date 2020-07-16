Commercial flop gets second chance in China

Guangzhou, China-based LintonPharm is launching a Phase III trial program for catumaxomab in peritoneal carcinomatosis, a form of advanced gastric cancer.

Originally developed by Trion Pharma, the biologic was approved and marketed in Europe by Fresenius Kabi in 2009.

The first T cell engaging bispecific antibody to be approved in Europe, the therapy was marketed as Removab for the treatment of malignant ascites, a fluid buildup in the peritoneal cavity.