Committee on International Trade urges European Commission to vote in favor of early export of generics

Biotechnology
8 May 2015
The European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade voted on the Mosca Report on the subject of intellectual property.

It called upon the European Commission to stimulate early export of generic and biosimilar medicines to countries where no patent or supplementary protection certificates exist. Allowing the export of generics and biosimilars to non-European Union countries during the supplementary protection certificate period will increase access to high-quality medicines in third countries without changing the way business works between the originator and the generics industry in the EU.

Supplementary protection certificate export exemption will allow the EU generic and biosimilar industries to create up to 67,000 high-tech jobs in the EU and many new companies, and bring pharma research and development back to Europe.

