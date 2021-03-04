Sunday 11 January 2026

Companies team up on mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases to protect against highly mutagenic viruses

4 March 2021
ConserV Bioscience, a UK biotech focused on developing vaccines that protect against endemic and emergent infectious diseases, has entered into a collaboration with Belgian company eTheRNA immunotherapies.

The companies have agreed to collaborate on the development of vaccine candidates for infectious diseases.

"This follows the recent collaboration with the US government’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory to develop a broad-spectrum coronavirus vaccine"It is hoped that by combining ConserV’s and eTheRNA’s technologies, the new vaccines will induce potent immune responses to protect against highly mutagenic viruses.

