Company with 'Endless RNA' platform now $440 million richer

Laronde, a US company developing what it calls an Endless RNA (eRNA) platform, has raised $440 million in a Series B financing.

This technology, an engineered form of RNA that can be programmed to express therapeutic proteins inside the body, has been billed as a means of rapidly advancing new medicines.

"We anticipate accelerated development timelines and a higher rate of program success than traditional biotech programs"The money raised will be used to develop the platform and a broad pipeline of programs across a number of therapeutic categories.