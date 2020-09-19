Competition for Keytruda in kidney cancer

A new immuno-oncology combination from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Exelixis (Nasdaq: EXEL) could make a real difference in kidney cancer, the firms outlined on Saturday.

Detailed results from CheckMate -9ER, presented at the annual congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), expand on top-line data released earlier in the year.

The firms hope to be able to offer an effective alternative to existing I-O combinations which pair Pfizer’s (PFE: NYSE) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) Inlyta (axitinib) with a checkpoint blocker.