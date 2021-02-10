Competitive times ahead for Biogen, says industry analyst

Of particular significance for CNS specialist Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB), industry analyst GlobalData has released a report highlighting higher levels of competition in the multiple sclerosis space.

Plegridy (peginterferon beta-1a), the only pegylated interferon approved for use in relapsing MS, was first approved in Europe in 2014, with a new intramuscular (IM) version picking up approval in late 2020.

The company recently announced it had also won US Food and Drug Administration approval for the IM version.