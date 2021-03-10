Complix bags I-Mab deal

Belgian biopharma Complix has signed a drug discovery deal with Chinese immuno-oncology (I-O) specialist I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB).

Complix will use its proprietary Alphabody platform to deliver cell-penetrating alphabodies (CPABs) against two I-O intracellular targets. The resulting CPABs will undergo clinical development that will be jointly managed by both companies.

"The next wave of cancer therapeutics"I-Mab will have an exclusive license to commercialize the CPABs in Greater China, with the rest of the world commercialization rights being equally owned by both companies. In return, Complix is entitled to receive an undisclosed upfront payment and potential development milestones fees, as well as tiered royalties.