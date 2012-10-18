Confidential pricing agreements mitigate risks of low drug prices in key markets

Pharmaceutical brand teams design their global launch sequencing strategies to mitigate the risks associated with reference pricing, a top challenge at many drug companies, according to a new study by Cutting Edge Information.
The study, titled Pharmaceutical Launch Sequencing: Mapping Commercialization Opportunities to Maximize Global Value and Expand Market Access, found that, on average, surveyed companies ranked the likelihood that a country’s price would be referenced in other markets at 8.5 of 10 in terms of importance. Nearly half of the surveyed companies ranked reference pricing 10 out of 10. A pharmaceutical brand’s global launch sequences are influenced by a number of factors as companies prioritize high-value markets to maximize product prices and establish market rates for new drugs.
UK at forefront of pricing accords
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze