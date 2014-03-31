Convergence Pharma and Evotec collaborate on chronic pain drugs

Independent UK biotech firm Convergence Pharmaceuticals has entered into a research alliance with Germany’s Evotec (EVT: Xetra), a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

A Convergence subsidiary, Panion, has been awarded a Technology Strategy Board Biomedical Catalyst Early Stage Round 2 £2.4 million ($4 million) grant, in order to discover and develop compounds against a novel GPCR pain target.