CoronaVac shows moderate efficacy in Phase III studies

Biotechnology
8 February 2021
China’s Sinovac has reported positive Phase III data for its coronavirus vaccine, CoronaVac, with 50.65% overall efficacy after two weeks, following two doses.

Based on clinical trials taking place in Brazil and Turkey, results show the vaccine was 83.7% effective at preventing severe cases and 100% effective against hospitalization or death.

On Saturday, the Chinese regulator granted Sinovac emergency approval for the product, making it the second vaccine OK’d for general use in the country.

