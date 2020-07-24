Coronavirus: AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine on toes of Chinese entrant in AAV space

Chinese publication Science and Technology Daily has analyzed the progress of the AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and University of Oxford coronavirus vaccine alongside a competitor from China.

The article describes these two as the stars on the track of the adenovirus vector vaccines in development for the virus, with Chinese prospect Ad5-nCoV having been the first COVID-19 vaccine around the globe to enter a Phase II clinical trial.

Led by Chen Wei from China Academy of Engineering and researcher at Academy of Military Medical Sciences, Ad5-nCoV is being studied in a trial in which participants aged more than 60 years old are involved, consisting 13% of the 508 total participants.