Sunday 11 January 2026

Coronavirus: AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine on toes of Chinese entrant in AAV space

Biotechnology
Guy Martin
24 July 2020
lab_biotech_research_vaccine_big

Chinese publication Science and Technology Daily has analyzed the progress of the AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and University of Oxford coronavirus vaccine alongside a competitor from China.

The article describes these two as the stars on the track of the adenovirus vector vaccines in development for the virus, with Chinese prospect Ad5-nCoV having been the first COVID-19 vaccine around the globe to enter a Phase II clinical trial.

Led by Chen Wei from China Academy of Engineering and researcher at Academy of Military Medical Sciences, Ad5-nCoV is being studied in a trial in which participants aged more than 60 years old are involved, consisting 13% of the 508 total participants.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Novavax lines up manufacturing for COVID-19 vaccine candidate
24 July 2020
Biotechnology
CGT Catapult gets over £100 million cash boost to produce COVID-19 vaccine
23 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca undaunted by coronavirus in second quarter
30 July 2020
Biotechnology
New biologics could help defeat infant respiratory infections
30 July 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze