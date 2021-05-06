Coronavirus vaccine approved for use in children

Health Canada has approved a broader use of Comirnaty, the coronavirus vaccine from BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), to include 12 to 15 year olds.
The decision from the Canadian medicines regulator marks a key milestone for the use of vaccines against COVID-19, at a time when rates of infection continue to rise globally.
The US Food and Drug Administration is also expected to provide a decision on broadening the label for Comirnaty this week, with the firm providing supportive data from a Phase III trial enrolling 2,260 adolescents.
