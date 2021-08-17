Monday 12 January 2026

Cosentyx approved for pediatric psoriasis patients in China

Biotechnology
17 August 2021
novartis_tower_large

The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has further approved Cosentyx (secukinumab) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in pediatric patients.

This approval for children of six years and older with a body weight of at least 50 kg, who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, makes the Novartis (NOVN: VX) drug the only interleukin inhibitor approved in China for these patients.

"We have taken another step in our ambition to expand Cosentyx to 10 indications over the next 10 years"Cosentyx is already approved in China for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults and adult ankylosing spondylitis.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Novartis scores reimbursement win for Cosentyx in the UK
17 June 2021
Biotechnology
Cosentyx gets first US approval in children
2 June 2021
Biotechnology
New Phase IIIb data shows bimekizumab's superiority to another rival, this time Cosentyx
24 July 2020
Biotechnology
NICE recommendation for Cosentyx in pediatric psoriasis
6 September 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze