Saturday 18 April 2026

Could pollen play a part in tackling AMR? New research suggests so

Biotechnology
5 August 2019
marinomycin_in_pollen_shell_image_by_sporomex

Pollen might be bad news for hay fever sufferers, but it could be an important tool in the fight against antimicrobial resistance.

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