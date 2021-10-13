Monday 12 January 2026

COVAX exercises option for 176.5 million more doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
13 October 2021
US mRNA-based biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) yesterday announced that Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance has exercised its option to purchase an additional 176.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (now trade-named Spikevax) for the COVAX facility.

Of these additional doses, 116.5 million doses are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022 and 60 million doses are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2022. All doses are offered at Moderna’s lowest tiered price, in line with the company’s global access commitment.

COVAX retains the option to purchase 116.5 million doses for delivery in the third quarter of 2022 and an additional 116.5 million doses for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2022. These doses are in addition to the 34 million doses purchased for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2021.

