Coveted 'Breakthrough' designation for brensocatib in patients with NCFBE

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for brensocatib (formerly known as INS1007) for the treatment of adult patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFBE) for reducing exacerbations, says the drug’s developer, US rare-diseases focussed biopharma Insmed (Nasdaq: INSM), whose shares were up 8.58% at $28.05 around midday.

Brensocatib is a novel oral, reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1) currently being developed by Insmed for the treatment of bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases.

Insmed signed a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) for global exclusive rights to AZD7986, a novel oral inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase I (DPP1, also known as cathepsin C), and renamed INS1007 in 2016, under a deal involving an upfront payment of $30 million to AstraZeneca, which is also eligible for future payments totaling $120 million in clinical, regulatory, and sales-related milestones.