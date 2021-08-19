Sunday 11 January 2026

COVID-19 booster shots to be offered in USA within weeks

Biotechnology
19 August 2021
vaccinebig

While people in many parts of the world wait in the hope of receiving their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, Americans are to be offered their third dose in an attempt to boost immunity to the virus.

On Wednesday, public health and medical experts from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a statement on the administration’s plan for COVID-19 booster shots for the American people.

"We also want to emphasize the ongoing urgency of vaccinating the unvaccinated in the USA and around the world"The statement underlines that authorized vaccines continue to be effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Qualigen Therapeutics slumps on FDA setback for covid candidate
18 August 2021
Biotechnology
Next-gen COVID-19 vaccine gets backing from CEPI
17 August 2021
Biotechnology
Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine 86% effective among older people after third dose
19 August 2021
Biotechnology
FDA's Omicron-specific boosters nod is ground-breaking news but booster uptake remains poor
2 September 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze