COVID-19 booster shots to be offered in USA within weeks

While people in many parts of the world wait in the hope of receiving their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, Americans are to be offered their third dose in an attempt to boost immunity to the virus.

On Wednesday, public health and medical experts from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a statement on the administration’s plan for COVID-19 booster shots for the American people.

"We also want to emphasize the ongoing urgency of vaccinating the unvaccinated in the USA and around the world"The statement underlines that authorized vaccines continue to be effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant.