COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca could see increased global uptake after strong efficacy results, says analyst

The primary analysis of AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN)/Oxford’s vaccine is likely to put pressure on other companies to demonstrate reductions in transmission as soon as possible, says analytics company GlobalData.

Arafa Salam, infectious diseases analyst at GlobalData, comments: “While the efficacy profile of Pfizer/BioNtech may be higher after the second dose, the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine demonstrated reduction in transmissions, and healthcare providers are likely to be swayed. Of course, it is possible that other vaccines may have even more potent reductions in transmission, but more time will be needed for them to demonstrate this effect, which is all the better for AstraZeneca.

“Until this data is available, the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine is likely to see increased global uptake due to its impressive efficacy in reducing severe disease, hospitalization and mortality, as well as reductions in transmission. This is especially supported by the vaccine’s low cost, which widens its scope.”