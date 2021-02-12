COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca could see increased global uptake after strong efficacy results, says analyst

The primary analysis of AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN)/Oxford’s vaccine is likely to put pressure on other companies to demonstrate reductions in transmission as soon as possible, says analytics company GlobalData.
Arafa Salam, infectious diseases analyst at GlobalData, comments: “While the efficacy profile of Pfizer/BioNtech may be higher after the second dose, the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine demonstrated reduction in transmissions, and healthcare providers are likely to be swayed. Of course, it is possible that other vaccines may have even more potent reductions in transmission, but more time will be needed for them to demonstrate this effect, which is all the better for AstraZeneca.
“Until this data is available, the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine is likely to see increased global uptake due to its impressive efficacy in reducing severe disease, hospitalization and mortality, as well as reductions in transmission. This is especially supported by the vaccine’s low cost, which widens its scope.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze