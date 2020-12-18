Sunday 11 January 2026

COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna moves closer to US and EU markets

18 December 2020
Any doubts that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is moving swiftly closer to patients in the USA and European Union (EU) have all but vanished this week.

The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee teed up the agency to approve mRNA-1273 on Thursday by voting 20 to zero in favor of granting an emergency use authorization.

A total of 200 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine have been pre-ordered by the US government and will be rolled out as soon as the FDA confirms that the authorization has been granted, with the option to acquire a further 300 million doses.

