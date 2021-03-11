COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen becomes 4th backed for authorization by EMA

Marking the fourth vaccine to be recommended for the prevention of the novel coronavirus by the European Medicines Agency, the EMA today revealed it has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorization for COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen in people from 18 years of age.

After a thorough evaluation, the EMA’s human medicines committee, CHMP, concluded by consensus that the data on the vaccine were robust and met the criteria for efficacy, safety and quality.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen’s vaccine thus joins Pfizer (NYSE: PFE)/BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN)/Oxford and Moderna (Nasdaq: RMNA) in gaining approval for their covid jabs, with this coming on the first anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the pandemic on March 11, 2020.